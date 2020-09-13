Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Short Interest Update

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 580,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ocean Power Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.29.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 615.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

