NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $486.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.33. The firm has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.