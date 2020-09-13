NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NTDTY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

