Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Receives CHF 94.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 94.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

