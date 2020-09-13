Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.95

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and traded as low as $22.75. Northway Financial shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial customers in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

