Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.64.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

