Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $890.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 211.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

