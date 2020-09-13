Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Get Nextdecade alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

Shares of NEXT opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Nextdecade has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.