Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NXFNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.