NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and traded as low as $37.45. NEXT/ADR shares last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 347 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGPY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

