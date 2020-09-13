Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXST. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

