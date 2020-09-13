Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1,206.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,442 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,935.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,958 shares of company stock worth $4,442,401 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

