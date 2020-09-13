New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research firms have commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 425,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,037. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $45.79.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,059.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

