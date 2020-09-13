New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform spec under wgt rating to an outperform spec under weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.