Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.91. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

