National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.12. National shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.72 million for the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $111,474.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 117,838 shares of company stock worth $267,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

