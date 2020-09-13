NASDAQ:TANNZ (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NASDAQ:TANNZ (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TANNZ opened at $25.14 on Friday. NASDAQ:TANNZ has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

NASDAQ:TANNZ Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

