NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $238,992.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,041.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $95,094.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,178. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after buying an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after buying an additional 1,860,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after buying an additional 177,194 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,677,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.