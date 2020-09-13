Mota Ventures Corp (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in August

Mota Ventures Corp (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the August 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 126,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16. Mota Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

About Mota Ventures

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

