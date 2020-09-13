Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $1.97. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.95.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

