Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 320.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. 1,503,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,294. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

