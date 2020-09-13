Monkey Project Market Cap Achieves $92,968.20 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $92,968.20 and approximately $122.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,108,368 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

