Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $245,369. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,210 shares of company stock worth $172,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

