Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

