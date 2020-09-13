MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

MIN stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

