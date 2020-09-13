MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

