Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercer International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mercer International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

