Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

AMTB stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 99.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 29.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

