MenaPay (MPAY) Price Up 2.1% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $168,045.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00295755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00119461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01586995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00192009 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

