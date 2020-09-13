Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.29.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $115.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.30. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after buying an additional 270,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Medpace by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after buying an additional 103,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

