Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MPW. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.12.

NYSE MPW opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,258,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,744,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,340,000 after purchasing an additional 902,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

