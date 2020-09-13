McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $196.60

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $196.60 and traded as low as $193.00. McKay Securities shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 355 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on MCKS. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 million and a PE ratio of 23.20.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.