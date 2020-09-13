Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Maxim Power Corp (TSE:MXG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.97. Maxim Power shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 million and a PE ratio of -676.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Power Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires, develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

