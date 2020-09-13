Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166,307 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.61% of Matador Resources worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 273,991 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

