Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $395.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $360.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.16.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $330.15 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

