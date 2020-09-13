Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Marine Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $587.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 24.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

