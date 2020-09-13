ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $76.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

