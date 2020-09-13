Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $632.52

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $632.52 and traded as low as $629.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at $635.00, with a volume of 16,742 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 601.07.

In other Manchester & London Investment Trust news, insider Daniel Wright purchased 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £56,483.10 ($73,805.17).

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

