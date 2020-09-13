Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (MCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of MCN opened at $6.10 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

