Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (MCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.
Shares of MCN opened at $6.10 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd
