LUNA Trading Up 0.3% This Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, GOPAX, Coinone and Bitrue. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00294357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00119262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01586137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00191840 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitrue, Coinone, GOPAX, KuCoin, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

