Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.97.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.72.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.