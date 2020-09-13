Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $21.01 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $461.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the first quarter worth $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.