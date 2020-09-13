Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LOOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $518.12 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Loop Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

