Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the August 15th total of 473,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LONE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 1,199,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,509. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.