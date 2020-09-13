Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the August 15th total of 473,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LONE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 1,199,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,509. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.
Lonestar Resources US Company Profile
Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.
