Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $596,601.50 and approximately $450,455.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00484620 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023545 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010504 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 127.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010145 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026326 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,207,858 coins and its circulating supply is 20,207,846 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

