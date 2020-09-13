Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

LAC opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $645.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

