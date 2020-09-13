Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.65 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $100,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,666 shares of company stock worth $4,153,712. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

