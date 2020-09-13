Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $28.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 1,243,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $29,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 20.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $7,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

