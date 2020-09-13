Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEVL. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.