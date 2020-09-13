Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 5,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 33,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million and a PE ratio of -44.38.

About Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

